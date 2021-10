Residents west of Scenic Mountain Medical Center may experience low to no water pressure until the repairs are completed.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring crews are working to repair a large water main break on the west side of Big Spring.

Residents west of Scenic Mountain Medical Center may experience low to no water pressure until the repairs are completed.

Big Spring Public Works Director Shane Bowles says crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible and they appreciate everyone's patience while they work.