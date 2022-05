The repair work began at 8:00 a.m. on May 11 and will last until it is complete.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring City Utility crew members have began work on repairing a water main at the Water Treatment Plant on 1601 Virginia.

The work began at 8:00 a.m. on May 11 and will last until the job is finished. Water service will be affected for customers west and south of Virginia Street.