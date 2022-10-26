Big Spring City Council meeting sees new municipal judge officially sworn in among other updates

The agenda highlights dealt with positions and projects, both current and upcoming, discussed by the city.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring City Council met Tuesday night and there were several highlights on the agenda to discuss.

Standing out in a crowded agenda were some updates on positions and projects – both current and upcoming.

Big Spring Municipal Judge Timothy Green is retiring after 22 years at the helm, and Mandy Haynes will take over the position. Big Spring Mayor Robert Moore has confidence in her abilities.

“We are very fortunate to have Mandy," Moore said. "She is a very bright young lady and has done a tremendous job in the city attorney’s office, and we are very pleased to be able to elevate her to the position of city judge.”

The city auditorium is also set to take another step closer to reopening after years of inactivity due to weather damages.

“Accepted a bid to get that repaired, to put a new HVAC system in," said Moore. "All the other repairs have been done, the sound system’s been done, and so hopefully we will have the city auditorium back in use.”

Weather has also impacted the Roy Anderson Sports Complex, but a revamped irrigation approach should make an impact ahead of next year.

“So the district provided us with a tap, we were able to get that done in house with using our city crews and utility department to lay the line," said Todd Darden, City Manager of Big Spring. "We got it tied in this week and we’re now being able to maintain a good level in our million and a half gallon reservoir that we have at the sports complex.”

And as for an annual upcoming event, the Comanche Trail Festival of Lights has been going on for nearly 20 years at Comanche Trail Park. With Big Spring recognized as the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas, the city is excited for the upcoming display.

“So we began that process early this month and we’re hoping to have some of the display up for the thanksgiving holiday on the dam and in the spring, and then follow it up with the December 5th opening of the entire park which will be lit with Christmas displays," said Darden.