Drawing decides what order Big Spring candidates appear on the ballot

The winners of these elections will fill in the unexpired terms of Camilla Strande and Jim Depauw.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Four people are vying for two city council seats in Big Spring.

A drawing is being held Thursday to find out the order their names will be on the ballot.

Daniel Moreno and Troy Thompkins are running for the District Five seat, while Maury Smith and Casey Pledger are competing for the District Six seat.

The winners of these elections will fill in the unexpired terms of Camilla Strande and Jim Depauw.

Both lost their seats during the November recall elections.