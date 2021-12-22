Big Spring car dealership collecting donations to help Kentucky tornado victims

Big Spring Ford partnered with True Rescue Resources and Weather. The non-profit works with emergency personnel when disasters like these happen.

BIG SPRING, Texas — After the deadly tornadoes and storms hit the state of Kentucky, many were left homeless and picking up the pieces.

Big Spring Ford partnered with True Rescue Resources and Weather. This non-profit works with emergency personnel when disasters like these happen.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Kimber Phillips, who works at the dealership. She said that Big Spring residents are really showing their big heart.

"Big Spring has a huge heart and I love living here," said Phillips. "Even for the smallest things, the community steps up and steps in. I feel like this is true to Big Spring."

Jamie Bitner, who works at Big Spring Ford and who helped start the True Rescue Resources and Weather non-profit a few years ago, said she knew something had be done to help.

"We decided that we don't want to be people just sitting here," said Bitner. "We have this whole building so we thought 'let's fill it up.' Big Spring Ford and True came together."

Bitner said coming together is something Texas knows a lot about.

"We got help when Hurricane Harvey hit and it's our turn to give back," said Bitner. "Texas is a big state and we have enough people. We have enough resources so let's show the love."

The organization is taking new items from clothes to non-perishable food items, hygiene products and other things like sleeping bags and heaters.

Bitner knows how anything really does help.

"One donation for them can ease their mind and their pain," said Bitner. "That is something you remember and as someone who has been impacted, you remember the the community helping out."