Big Spring authorities investigating after video of teen spitting on Taco Villa grill circulates online

The teen also appeared to issue an apology through his mother's Facebook profile in a private group.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason and health authorities have confirmed they are investigating a local restaurant after a video of a worker spitting on the grill began circulating on Facebook.

The video, posted around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, alerted local health officials who immediately went to the business to investigate.

According to a press release from the City of Big Spring, officials met with management and the restaurant's owners on any potential violations that occurred and what actions would be taken.

Health officials state they believe it is an isolated incident and that the restaurant is taking the incident seriously, from sanitizing of all kitchen equipment to the replacement of the grill.

A post from the teen's mother appeared in a local Facebook group, featuring an apology from the teen. We have chosen to block out the name of the teen to protect his privacy as he is a minor.

The Big Spring health officials say the investigation is still ongoing and no more information is available.

Additionally, the City of Big Spring said it does not issue comment on matters concerning the private employment of individuals.