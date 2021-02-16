Big Spring asking citizens to sign up for notifications for important announcements

The City of Big Spring is encouraging citizens to sign up for "Notify Me".

BIG SPRING, Texas — As severe weather sticks around in West Texas, many people are looking to city leadership for information on things like shelter, power, water and events.

This program will allow people to receive texts or email notifications for things like public service announcements, community events, meeting agendas and more.

Important announcements like boil water notices will show up here.