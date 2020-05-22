MIDLAND, Texas — "A lot of times when you're open seven days a week it's hard to do some things you need time to do, but when you're down for six or seven weeks you can get a lot of stuff done," says Sam Kirkland, partner owner of Big Sky Drive-In.

That's exactly what the staff at Big Sky have been doing - getting to work.

They've been making lots of new changes including re-painting parking lot stripes on the lot, marking socially distanced parking spots with green dots, limiting their menu, and cleaning all surfaces of the concessions stand.

"They've been power washed and cleaned and our kitchen. It took a long time to do that stuff," Kirkland said.

Of course gloves and masks will be mandatory for employees, but optional for guests.

They're even taking the extra step of checking their employees' temperatures before they work.

"We just ask that the people that come to the theater respect on their part what we're trying to do and we're sure going to respect all of the privileges we can give them," Kirkland said.

Big Sky's partner owner says he's expecting a big crowd all things considered.

But unfortunately they won't be hosting double features as normal because of the rush to the bathrooms at intermission.

All in all, Big Sky is just happy to be back.

"People just need a little relief right now," Kirkland said.

Big Sky is set to reopen May 22.

Additional safety precautions Big Sky is taking:

Offering contactless online tickets

Limited concession menu

Phone-in orders to the concession stand

No dining in the concession area

Groups entering the concession will be limited to two people at a time

People can sit outside at the spaced picnic tables

Face masks for guests are optional

Restrooms are open, but half are closed off for social distancing practices

Playground is closed

No double features

Big Sky is expected to receive plexiglass dividers Friday, May 22, 2020

For more information, you can visit the Big Sky website.

