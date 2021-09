Tommie Hale, Jr., has been a Big Brother for 20 years and has mentored five young men in the program.

MIDLAND, Texas — Big Brothers Big Sisters is honoring one of their most impactful mentors.

The nonprofit held a special reception to honor Hale on September 9.