BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Despite Governor Abbott's order allowing Texas State Parks to reopen in mid-April, some parks are staying closed.

The reason for these closures include limited staffing, weather conditions and construction projects.

Big Bend Ranch State Park is one of those staying closed. The park has not announced an opening date as of May 13.

Abbott's new restrictions include requiring visitors to wear face coverings and maintain a six foot distance.

For more information on Big Bend Ranch State Park you can go to the Visit Big Bend website.

