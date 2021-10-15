Big Bend Open Road Race to feature over 120 drivers

This will be the first time in 13 years they will be holding two races in the same year.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — One of the most challenging open road races in the world is returning to Fort Stockton over the weekend.

The Big Bend Open Road Race festivities will be taking place on Friday and Saturday, with over 120 drivers racing.

There will be a car show at 4 p.m. and a parade at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and the race will happen Saturday with an awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m.

