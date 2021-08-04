Big Bend National Park reports wildfire near Chisos Trails

At this time there is no word on the extent or cause of the fire.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park is reporting a fire in the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the official Twitter page, the fire is in the Chisos, with smoke reported near the Laguna Meadows Trail.

Visitors are currently asked to stay away from the area and all backpacking campsites along the Chisos Trails are closed at this time.

Any hikers or backpackers in the area are advised to return to the trailhead as soon as possible.

Rangers are on the scene to assess the fire, and at this time there is no word on the extent or cause of the fire.