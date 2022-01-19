Big Bend National Park to start road resurfacing project

No road closures are expected while work is being done, but park visitors may experience up to 15-minute delays.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park has announced a three-month road resurfacing project in several areas of the park.

The project will be focused on cleaning, prepping and resurfacing the park’s 120 miles of paved roads, as well as the Chisos Basin and Rio Grande Village Campgrounds.

No road closures are expected while work is being done, but park visitors may experience up to 15-minute delays. Work is expected to be complete in April 2022.

For more information on the project, click here. For updates on the work, including timelines and photos, visit the website linked here.