Big Bend National Park to reopen the Boquillas Port of Entry

This area provides access to Mexico, the village of Boquillas and Coahuila on top of the Maderas del Carmen and Ocampo protected areas.

The area will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for all pedestrians. This area had been closed for the last 20 months.

“We are delighted to reopen the Boquillas Port of Entry, as visiting our neighbors across the river is an integral part of the Big Bend National Park experience,” said Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker. “We also appreciate the close collaboration with our partners at Customs and Border Protection, as this unique opportunity is only possible with both agencies working together in concert.”

Pedestrians looking to access this area must have the proper documentation. For U.S. and Canadian citizens, they must have a valid passport as well as a document showing their COVID-19 vaccination status.