Big Bend National Park prohibits burning charcoal as fire danger rises

Propane cook stoves, gas grills and other similar instruments are still allowed.
Credit: Brenden Mincheff

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park is limiting what you can burn as fire danger in the area increases.

As of April 28, burning charcoal in the Chisos Basin and the Basin Campground is prohibited.

However, propane cook stoves, gas grills and other similar instruments are still allowed.

The National Park Service asks that whatever you use to exercise extreme caution.

Much of West Texas has been under red flag warnings for days as high temperatures increase and drought conditions worsen.

As temperatures rise, Big Bend also encourages hikers to be aware of heat safety, bring lots of water and stay off the trails during the hottest parts of the day.

