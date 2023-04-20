Big Bend National Park fire managers to conduct prescribed burn during first week of May

The burn will lead to temporary closures for areas in the Boquillas Canyon and Rio Grande.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park will be having some temporary closures during the first week of May due to a prescribed burn.

The 149-acre prescribed burn will be conducted by the Big Bend National Park fire managers, and it will be used as a natural resource habitat treatment. Some of the areas that will be closed during this project includes Boquillas Port of Entry, Boquillas Overlook, Boquillas Canyon Trail and the Rio Grande Village Nature Trail.