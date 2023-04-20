Big Bend National Park fire managers to conduct prescribed burn during first week of May

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park will be having some temporary closures during the first week of May due to a prescribed burn.
The 149-acre prescribed burn will be conducted by the Big Bend National Park fire managers, and it will be used as a natural resource habitat treatment. Some of the areas that will be closed during this project includes Boquillas Port of Entry, Boquillas Overlook, Boquillas Canyon Trail and the Rio Grande Village Nature Trail.
The area will be reopened once the area is deemed to be safe. Prescribed fires are used to typically manage vegetation, reduce fuels, and restore more natural ecosystems. For more information about the temporary closure, people can visit the NPS.gov website.