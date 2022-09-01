x
Big Bend National Park closes backcountry roadside campsites due to flooding

If the conditions improve, the sites might open back up on September 5.
Credit: Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park has closed all dirt roads and backcountry roadside campsites due to flooding.

There has been a ton of rain in the area of the last few days, which has caused these flooded roads. They also anticipate more rain over the next few days, which has led the park to keep it closed until September 5 the earliest. They will check on the road conditions first before reopening the area. 

For people who had reservations in these areas, they can contact the park to hear about their options. 

Credit: Big Bend National Park

