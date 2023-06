The park was established back in 1944 and was the 27th national park added to the National Park System.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park is celebrating its birthday.

The park was meant to preserve and protection an area of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande. The park covers more than 800,000 acres.