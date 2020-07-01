BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — As of January 1, Big Bend National Park has changed its campsite fees:

Developed Campground fees will increase from $14 per night to $16 per night.

Backcountry Permits (backpacking, primitive roadside, and overnight river trips) will change from $12 per permit to $10 per night.

Group Campsite fees will change to a nightly per site fee, rather than a nightly per person fee. The nightly rate is based on site capacity: Sites accommodating up to 14 people, $40 per night. Sites accommodating up to 25 people, $60 per night. Sites accommodating up to 40 people, $100 per night.



The park staff says this price change will help increase revenue for the National Park Service to reinvest in visitor services like the online reservation system and help reduce the $90 million backlog of deferred maintenance.

Additional prices for entrance passes and groups can be found here.