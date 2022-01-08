x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Big Bend Health, Alpine ISD partner for community health fair

The clinic will offer free health screenings as well as flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Credit: madamlead - stock.adobe.com

ALPINE, Texas — Big Bend Health and Alpine ISD are teaming up for a free community health fair on January 17.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., community members can come by the Alpine Civic Center and learn about local health services or receive a free health screening.

There will also be flu and COVID-19 vaccines for those who are seeking them.

Attendees will be able to drop off expired prescriptions courtesy of the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.

The Alpine Public Library will be hosting children's activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children will receive free toothbrushes and books.

Posted by Alpine Police Department on Friday, January 7, 2022

In Other News

A year's worth of security preparation to keep you safe at the rodeo