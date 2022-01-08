Big Bend Health, Alpine ISD partner for community health fair

The clinic will offer free health screenings as well as flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

ALPINE, Texas — Big Bend Health and Alpine ISD are teaming up for a free community health fair on January 17.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., community members can come by the Alpine Civic Center and learn about local health services or receive a free health screening.

There will also be flu and COVID-19 vaccines for those who are seeking them.

Attendees will be able to drop off expired prescriptions courtesy of the Brewster County Sheriff's Office.