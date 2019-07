Trans Pecos Beverage LLC, which operates under the name Big Bend Brewing Company, has filed for bankruptcy liquidation.

The company reportedly filed for bankruptcy on July 24.

Big Bend Brewing suspended operations about 6 months ago, and was also building a $3 million production facility in San Antonio.

Big Bend Brewing Company is located in Alpine, Texas. They were established in 2012.