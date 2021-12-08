Biden looking to OPEC for more oil production, industry leaders disappointed

As gas prices climb, the Biden administration has asked OPEC to increase oil production to curb it. Oil leaders in the Basin say it's not the right move.

MIDLAND, Texas — Gas prices are trying to put a dent in your wallets. We're hovering right around $3 a gallon, which is a big difference from where we were at this time last year, when we were sitting at just under $2 a gallon.

It could be seen as a sign that our economy is moving again, however President Biden is urging OPEC to increase production to try and lower those gas prices. Local oil and gas leaders are disappointed with that move.

They are asking, why not produce more money here at home, especially in the Permian Basin?

Tommy Taylor, director of oil and gas development at Fasken Oil and Ranch, has been wondering about that since the report from the administration came out.

"That he would look at OPEC to do something for the United States, he should be asking the Permian to produce more oil and start releasing federal permits so that we could produce more oil because it’s there, and we have companies willing to drill and produce it right now," Taylor said.

Taylor said there is no reason to rely on other countries for oil production.

"It’s always better to have our own production instead of relying on other countries like Russia, and Saudi, and Iraq and these countries that don’t care for us," Taylor said. "They don’t like us."

With gas prices all the way up to around $3, Taylor said more drilling here at home is the way to get those prices to start falling.

"Let the free market dictate," Taylor said. "If the price of gasoline is too high and we drill more, it'll go down. If we drill too much, we'll quit drilling, and it'll go back up. It's cyclical. That's how the business works."

Taylor also pointed a finger squarely in the direction of the Biden administration for the high price of gasoline overall.

"When you look back at what he did at the beginning of his presidency, putting a moratorium on these drilling permits on day one and canceling the Keystone Pipeline that would impact Canada, our trade partner," Taylor said. "It doesn’t make sense, and so to some degree he’s caused these high gasoline prices."