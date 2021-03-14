Biden administration sending migrants from the border to a holding facility in Midland

Gov. Gregg Abbott announced the news on Sunday morning during an interview with Fox News.

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas governor, Greg Abbott, is not staying quiet when it comes to the border crisis.

On Sunday morning, during an interview with Fox News, Gov. Gregg Abbott announced the Biden administration is planning on sending migrants from the border to a holding facility in Midland.

Abbott says he learned of the news late Saturday night.

“We got surprise news from the federal (Department of Health and Human Services) that they’re going to be sending some of these migrants to a holding facility in Midland,” Abbott said during the interview with Maria Bartiromo.

The governor had multiple questions about how the holding facility will work for the Biden administration.

"How many people are they bringing in here? Where are those people going? What type of COVID protocols are they using? What are they going to do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 concerning all the people they are bringing into the state of Texas?" Abbott said. "There are so many questions that are completely unanswered by the Biden administration and the danger they are putting on the backs of Midland, Texas."

This is just flat out false.



"108 migrants released during the past month have shown to be carrying the coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said Wednesday."



The border crisis won't be properly addressed with media outlets spewing falsehoods.https://t.co/UNcgQ2ayuA https://t.co/u6qxBtly8g — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 14, 2021

On Saturday, the Biden administration announced it will utilize FEMA to manage and care for a record number of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the United States by illegally crossing the border with Mexico.

Abbott believes the Biden administration's new border policies are a "day late and a dollar short."

“If the Biden administration is going to be working with us, the governor of the State of Texas has to know exactly what they’re doing,” Abbott said.