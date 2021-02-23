x
Beto O'Rourke raises $1.4 million for Texans recovering from storm, spotted buying pallets of water in Robstown

The water was purchased through a fundraiser O'Rourke created to help Texans recover from the winter storm with food, clean water, and shelter.
Credit: Beto O'Rourke/Facebook

ROBSTOWN, Texas — As Texas continues to recover from the winter storm, we have seen examples of Texans helping Texans across the state. 

Tuesday, Beto O'Rourke was in Robstown helping load cases of water onto a truck to be distributed to Texans in the Rio Grande Valley without safe drinking water.

The water was purchased through a fundraiser O'Rourke created via ActBlue to help Texans recover from the disaster with food, water and shelter.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $1.4 million. 

"I just want to thank every single one of you who has made a donation and contributed to our ability to purchase this water," O'Rourke said in a video posted on Twitter. "You're also supporting those who need shelter, or need repair to their homes, or are food insecure across Texas." 

The former Texas congressman and senate candidate's Twitter feed is filled with ways to volunteer or donate to help Texans recover. 

