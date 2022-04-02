Beto O'Rourke brings 'Keeping the Lights On' drive to Odessa

O'Rourke is making the rounds in Texas and stopping to discuss what improvements are needed to keep the electrical grid up and running.

ODESSA, Texas — Last year's winter storm was a nightmare situation for most people across the state. Beto O'Rourke visited Odessa as part of his "Keeping the Lights On" drive to explain how things related to the electrical grid would be different if he were governor.

Despite what O'Rourke described as "minor changes" made to the electrical grid ahead of this winter, O'Rourke said those changes weren't enough.

"ERCOT, the folks who manage the power grid, say that if we had another severe storm like we had last February today, we would not have enough energy to power utilities and to keep the lights on in our homes, and that’s because our governor, Greg Abbott, has failed to winterize the gas supply," O'Rourke said.

He said that if we do a better job winterizing, especially here in the Permian Basin, those issues go away.

"We need to do that, and then we can guarantee that the lights stay on, we don’t lose the lives of our friends and neighbors, and we make sure that the energy capital of the world can continue to power our lives and grow this economy," O'Rourke said.

He also floated the idea of taking the electrical grid and connecting it to the national grid.

"If we connect to the national grid and do it on our terms here in Texas, not only can we draw down power when we need it, but just as important and especially for the Basin, we can sell power to the rest of the country," O'Rourke said. "That means more jobs, and more economic growth, and more opportunities in places like Midland and Odessa."

Overall, O'Rourke's points on the electric grid can be boiled down to just a few.