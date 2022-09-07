See which Texas haunted houses made the list of the nation's best

Each year, the HAA puts out their list of the the greatest haunted attractions across the U.S. Multiple Texas sites earned the designation.

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2021.

Texas is home to some of the best things — BBQ, Shiner Beer, high school football, Red Dirt country music — but did you also know it hosts some of the top haunted houses in the nation?

Well, according to the Haunted Attractions Association (HAA), the only official association of the "haunt" industry, it does!

Each year, the HAA puts out their list of the greatest haunted attractions across the U.S. Multiple Texas sites earned the designation for 2022.

The following Texas haunted houses made the list of HAA's top in the country:

"Creepy Hollow is located 30 minutes south of Downtown Houston featuring three haunted attractions, three live performance stages, midway, food trucks, gift shops, games, and more. Creepy Hollow was recognized by the Haunted House Association in 2022 and received the HAA Board Members’ Award. Creepy Hollow is rated one of the top haunts in Texas, and a must-visit for thrill seekers every October. Creepy Hollow also works with many local charities, first responders, and Lions Clubs to give back to the communities that support them."

Dark Hour is a high-end haunted attraction that uses Broadway-quality lighting and sound to deliver an overwhelmingly beautiful haunt experience to our guests. Animatronics, actors, and amazing costumes feature prominently in the dark fantasy landscapes we create for our customers to walk through. We tell the story of a coven of 13 witches who will about eternal darkness to the earth with their penultimate spell…the Dark Hour."

"Featuring innovative scares, exciting events and thrilling attractions, House of Torment brings big theme park fun right to your own backyard. From seasonal holiday fun to summer scares, House of Torment has something for everyone! Even so, this haunt is still regarded as the most terrifying haunted house in Austin, and has been showcased on Buzzfeed, Travel Channel, Huff Post and Discovery Channel."