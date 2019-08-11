ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System has donated a memorial bench to Cameron Elementary in honor of twin girls killed in July 2019.

Mia and Mya Coy were killed on July 3 when a drunk driver drove through a barricade and ran into the twins, who were standing near a fireworks stand.

The bench was donated on November 7 and will provide a space for family and classmates of Mia and Mya to celebrate their life.

Children's Miracle Network at MCHS donated the bench.

RELATED: TABC investigating bar that served woman who killed twin girls

RELATED: Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter, aggravated assault in death of twin girls