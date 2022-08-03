x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive

The event will take place on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Credit: adonyig

MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 

There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

A downturn in the cryptocurrency market and the impacts on West Texas