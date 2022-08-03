Bellview Baptist Church to host school supplies drive

MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
MIDLAND, Texas — Bellview Baptist Church will be holding its school supplies drive on August 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
There will be a block party, food, school supplies, and backpacks for all. The event is completely free until it is all gone.
Paid Advertisement