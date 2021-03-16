Beer and Fitness event to kick off in Midland

Do you love to socialize?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you love to socialize?

How about exercise?

If so, then you will be able to make new friends with exercise as well as have a drink, with the Beer and Fitness event happening in Midland.

This event, which is hosted by Tall City Brewing, is an event calling for those new to town as well as those interested in getting rid of some weight.

The Beer and Fitness happening will be held on Mar. 18 between 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.