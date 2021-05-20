Beekeeping is the new buzz for Texas land owners 🐝

The growing trend is helping qualified land owners save money on their property taxes.

TROY, Texas — As property tax values skyrocket, one avenue that is catching on for homeowners with qualifying land is to become a beekeeper and you can do it with little to no experience.

"My Dad got into beekeeping in 1975 and I was 8, so I've been doing this all my life," said Randy Oakley, owner and operator of Oakley Family Apiaries.

Oakley keeps bees on his property in Elm Mott and also teaches others who want to learn the craft of beekeeping. He said some of those that come to him do so after they've learned of a Texas Ag Exemption where people can raise bees on their property in exchange for a break on their property taxes.

"It had to a lot with an incentive in wanting to get people to get bees and keep bees, especially during the decline of honey bees, so, land owners who meet a certain requirement are able to keep bees and then get a break on their property taxes," Oakley said.

State law changed in Texas on Jan. 1, 2012 allowing qualified landowners to house bees on their property under a Texas Tax Code amendment but it carries strict guidelines that must be followed.

"There's a problem we have in this country, we're losing our bees constantly," said Jim Billings, the President of the Temple Bee Association. Billings houses 12 hives on his property, which can hold, he says, 60,000 bees in each hive.

"My wife, who does a lot of research on bees and stuff, found out, that if you have between five and 20 acres of land, you can become tax exempt," Billings said. "Now, it takes five years and you have to have between six to eight hives on your property for those five years. In some counties it's a little bit more and some counties it's a little bit less."

Billings said he has more than 360,000 bees on his property at any given time and all of them have a job to do, for others.

"The bees will travel three miles, that's their average, to pollinate all different kinds of things so, that's why we get this Ag Exemption because we're not doing anything on our land, we're helping our neighbors and stuff with their crops and pollination," he said.

Billings said the Temple Bee Association has 98 families that are homing bees at their homes, not all of them, he said, are taking advantage of the exemption. Others are needed to help as well.

"You really need a mentor but get a hold of your local clubs. We will show you what to do, we will help you get started and we will be there with you the entire time," he said.

Oakley said he is hoping to pass the family heritage on through the years but he can't do that if he can't keep his beehives alive.

"It used to be easy, you put them out in your backyard, harvest honey once a year and they pretty much took care of themselves but that's not how it is anymore," Oakley said.

Oakley said that there is a real interest in becoming a beekeeper and those that come to him do understand the plight of the honeybee and it's decline.

"People want to keep bees but there's not a lot of good training out there to help people find success," he said. "I really believe that people can do this and I really feel passionate about helping them and mentoring them and seeing them be successful."

Billings, an Army veteran, is hopeful for the future of bees but worries about their decline. He hopes others will help him save the bees and be a part of the solution.

"Do not kill the bees. Call somebody in a bee club and we will be there for you," he said.