ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Police Department are warning residents to be on the lookout for a bear in the area.

Facebook Video from Alpine PD shows a bear running through a residential neighborhood late Friday night.

Officers fired non-lethal bean bag rounds, and the bear took off.

Authorities remind residents that different types of wildlife sometimes do wander into town, especially at night!

If you see this bear or any other unusual wildlife, contact your local police department.

