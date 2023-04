The closure will last from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for maintenance of insect control.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be closing Beal Dog Park on April 24 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This will be for maintenance of insect control, and no people or pets should enter the treated areas until noon. Hogan Dog Park will be open.