Area BBQ teams qualify for state competition

TEXAS, USA — West Texas will be represented in the BBQ world on April 29-30.

A dozen teams from the area qualified during the regional round of Texas High School BBQ, Inc.'s competition and moved on to the State Championship in Round Rock.

90 teams from across the state qualified, meaning the West Texas crews will have some stiff competition.

The competition features one Midland team, two from Ector County and one from Greenwood.

Buffy’s Barbecue – Stanton High School Eagle Q – Hillcrest High School Grady FFA – Grady High School Hot-n-Red-y – Rankin High School Kickin’ Ash – Rankin High School Red Devil Smokers – Rankin High School Smokey Blues – Ector County Career & Technical Education Smoking Buffaloes – Stanton High School The Hog Fathers – Lamesa High School The Rollin Smokes – Lamesa High School Smokin’ Rangers - Greenwood High School Jalapeno Hotties – Ector County Career & Technical Education