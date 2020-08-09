BBC interviews Ector County sheriff on COVID impact

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) made a stop in West Texas on Tuesday.
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis was interviewed on COVID's impact on the Permian Basin community.
The focus of the interview was mainly on how the sheriff's office has had to handle bars closing and the protests that have happened following the situation at Big Daddy Zane's.
Sheriff Griffis said when he was contacted about the BBC interview he was caught a little off guard.
"I thought, why in the world would they want to talk to me?" said Griffis.
The BBC is still working out details on where exactly you can watch the segment with the sheriff. NewsWest 9 will be sure to update when that information becomes available.