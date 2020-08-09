BBC interviews Ector County sheriff on COVID impact

The interview's focus was mainly on how the sheriff's office has had to handle bars closing and the protests that have happened following those closures.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) made a stop in West Texas on Tuesday.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis was interviewed on COVID's impact on the Permian Basin community.

The focus of the interview was mainly on how the sheriff's office has had to handle bars closing and the protests that have happened following the situation at Big Daddy Zane's.

Sheriff Griffis said when he was contacted about the BBC interview he was caught a little off guard.

"I thought, why in the world would they want to talk to me?" said Griffis.