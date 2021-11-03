Battle of the Southwest football tournament proceeds to go to the Kenny Taylor Foundation

50 teams across the Southwest will compete in this postseason football tournament from June 3 to 6.

ODESSA, Texas — The Battle of the Southwest football tournament will be donating all of its proceeds to the Officer Kenny Taylor Foundation.

This foundation benefits first responders and their families who have been affected by COVID-19.

50 teams from across the Southwest will compete in this postseason tournament between June 3 and 6.

Officer Taylor passed away in December after battling COVID--19. He was a former OPD officer and the current Ector County Sheriff's Office.

“It was important that we host this tournament in Odessa in honor of my brother Kenny,” said Tournament Organizer and Odessa Native Chris Taylor. “We want this to not only be something for youth across the country but also a way to give back to first responders and their families.”

The games will be played at UTPB and ECISD. All the teams will be staying at the MCM Elegante Hotel and the MCM Grande Hotel and FUNDome.

“We know that tournaments like this are a boon for the local economy,” said MCM Family of Hotels President, Ed Lasater. “We are excited to host these teams and look forward to them spending money at local restaurants and getting a taste of Odessa.”