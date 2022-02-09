'Battle of the Badges' competition begins in Midland

The Midland Fire and Police Departments will go head to head in a competition to see who can get the most blood donations.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police and Fire Departments are going head to head in the 'Battle of the Badges' competition.

The department who is able to get the most blood donated will be deemed the winner. Local blood supply has dropped over the course of the summer by 50% according to Vitalant.

"We ask the community to come out and support... we have drives on a daily basis...blood mobiles or come to the center," said Account Manager of Vitalant Beatriz Martinez.

Vitalant will be taking blood donations this weekend at the Midland Park Mall from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.