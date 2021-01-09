Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to begin on September 2

MIDLAND, Texas — Vitalant has partnered up with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department to hold the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.
The event will provide people a chance to go donate blood and help their community.
The blood drive will start on September 2nd at the Midland Central Fire Department from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the bloodmobile.
Then from September 10-12, the blood drive competition will continue at the Midland Park Mall in the former Verzion store. The drive will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on those days.
To end the drive, the Midland Police Department will hold the final blood drive on September 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Headquarters at 601 Loraine.
The Midland Police Department currently holds the trophy from the previous competition.
People can schedule an appointment on the Vitalant website. Walk-ins will also be available.