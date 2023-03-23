Bass Pro Shops to open in Midland

This will be the state's 17th store, and it will be located near the junction between Hwy 158 and Hwy 191.

“We love the great state of Texas and are very excited about the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the sportsmen and women in the state,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “Our newly announced store in Midland will make it easy for people and families across the plains of West Texas to spend time together in the great outdoors. For that we, we are deep down proud and excited.”