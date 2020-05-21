TEXAS, USA — Three new cases of the antiviral medication remdesivir have been sent to Permian Basin hospitals from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Midland County will be receiving their first two cases of the medication in this shipment.

The third case has been sent to Ector County, which also received a case of last week as part of an initial 30-case delivery of the drug to 15 hospitals across Texas.

Last week upon reception of their first case of remdesivir, Medical Center Hospital reported that the case contained 40 vials of the drug that they could use on up to six patients for five day treatment plans.

"The State of Texas is working swiftly to ensure our hospitals and medical providers have the resources they need to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19," said Governor Abbott.

Remdesivir was given emergency approval by the FDA on May 1 for treatment use in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but further trials will be needed for the drug meet the standards normally required for approval.

The drug was able to successfully boost COVID-19 recovery time by four days on average for patients that took part in two clinical trials, but is not intended to be a cure for the disease.

Remdesivir is patented by American pharmaceutical company Gilead and has been in development since 2009 for potential use in fighting coronaviruses like SARS and MERS as well as ebola.

