Exactly three years ago in Orlando, Florida, a tragic shooting at the nightclub Pulse was deemed the worst mass shooting in American history, taking the lives of 49 people.

"I think that we have come a long way. It is 2019 and we are still having to fight for these rights. I think that it is time for us to realize that this is apart of nature and a apart of who we are and we need to advance and keep moving forward," said K' Danz Cruz, a member of Basin Pride.

Basin Pride has partnered with the organizations Out In West Texas, Permian Basin LGBTQ Plus, PFLAG Midland-Odessa and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Midland TX to hold a candlelight vigil for those who lost their lives that night.

"Hate is still out there and this is a way for us to come together as a community in solidarity and celebrate those lives who were lost," said Cruz.

Emily Wright-Mangoon. the Reverend of Midland's Unitarian Universalist Church, believes that events like this keep the community on the right track to acceptance and peace for the LGBTQA community.

"We also can commit to healing the hate that caused their lives to be lost and continue to lives to be lost because of homophobia and transphobia and racism. So by remembering them we not only honor them but we try to work for a world in which lives are no longer lost to these forms of hate," said Wright-Mangoon.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the Odessa College amphitheater, behind the Saulsbury Campus Center at 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

You can expect live singers, a ritual and the reading all 49 names who passed to keep their memory alive.