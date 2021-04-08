Basin Pride holding Odessa celebration

The event will feature food trucks, vendors, special performances and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Basin Pride and Pride Center West Texas will be holding their 2021 festival on August 8.

The event will take place at the Noel Heritage Plaza from 1 to 10 p.m.

Featured will be food trucks, vendors, special performances, music and more in celebration of the Permian Basin LGBTQIA community.

This is the second celebration of the Basin Pride festival. The first event was held in 2019, while the 2020 celebration had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Half of the proceeds from the event will go towards continuing programs and care at Pride Center West Texas.