Basin PBS to host Town Hall, provide opportunity for questions about COVID-19 to be answered

ODESSA, Texas — Basin PBS will be partnering with NewsWest 9 to hold a Town Hall for its community.
This Town Hall will help inform people on COVID-19 updates and the Delta Variant.
The program will be live from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 18 at Basin PBS.
Hospital administrators and health care workers will be telling about their frist hand encounters with what it's been like at hospitals.
NewsWest 9 will be live streaming the event on their website, Facebook, Youtube and App.
Victor Lopez will be co-hosting the show with Becky Ferguson.