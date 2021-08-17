Basin PBS to host Town Hall, provide opportunity for questions about COVID-19 to be answered

NewsWest 9 will be partnering with Basin PBS for this event, which will be held on August 18 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — Basin PBS will be partnering with NewsWest 9 to hold a Town Hall for its community.

This Town Hall will help inform people on COVID-19 updates and the Delta Variant.

The program will be live from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on August 18 at Basin PBS.

Hospital administrators and health care workers will be telling about their frist hand encounters with what it's been like at hospitals.

NewsWest 9 will be live streaming the event on their website, Facebook, Youtube and App.