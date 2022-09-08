New Basin PBS docu-series tells stories of Midlanders past and present

"Midland: Our City, Our Stories" premieres Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Basin PBS is debuting a new four past docu-series all about Midland and the people who live there.

"Midland: Our City, Our Stories" will premier Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. and run every Thursday through September.

The series will feature 15 African American and Hispanic leaders such as Jerry Morales, Margie Titus and Dr. Viola Coleman.

Following each episode, there will be a live town hall with panelists featuring city leaders and people whose stories are being told.

Newswest 9's own Victor Lopez will be moderating these town halls.

For more information on the show, you can visit the show's Facebook page.