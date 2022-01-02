Basin Buzz: Finding Alice in an Ellen Noel Art Museum Wonderland

The exhibit will be up through January 2, 2022.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum's latest exhibit is open for the next few months. It pays homage to one of the oldest stories of all time.

Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carrol turns 156 years old this year. You'll also be able to see how the book has been translated since then.

The fairytale would turn the page to film adaptations, including 35 different versions of the book, and 56 artists around the world including Salvador Dali and John Tenniel.

"Our curator Daniel Zeiss put this show together for everyone to enjoy," said Ellen Noel Development and Marketing Manager Ashley Flores. "He's been working on this very hard, he reached out to some of the artists locally and had to bring this exhibit to life."

Each book on display has a QR code that you can use to scan with your phone and you can read each one in the palm of your hand.

You can also find some pieces that show who the real Alice actually was. There are also photo opportunities with the characters in Wonderland.

"I love to see the parents share that memory with their kids going through the exhibit as they take a look back how the book was first illustrated to how it has now been illustrated in the year 2020," said Flores.

After all, as Alice says, "What is the use of a book, without pictures or conversation?"