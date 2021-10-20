Basin Buzz: Explore your senses by "Making Scents" at Centennial Library

The new exhibit gives you the chance to learn about the history, science, and fashion of perfumes.

MIDLAND, Texas — A new interactive exhibit is opening up at Centennial Library in Midland that shows you how perfumes are made. Whether or not you wear it, the experience allows you to explore your senses through the art of perfume.

The Making Scents: The Art and Passion of Fragrance exhibit teaches you about the flowers and plants that go behind making some of the world's most iconic perfumes from Dior, Calvin Klein, or Estee Lauder.

"It talks about art, or the beautiful glass bottles that perfume makers choose," said Director of Community Engagement Megan Buck. "It also talks about pop culture and how fragrance and perfume has played into our culture and history, even dating back to Greek and Roman times."

Throughout the library, you'll find sections with panels that tell you how a flower or plant is used to create a type of perfume. You can even smell each fragrance through tubes.

If you're trying to find your perfect fragrance, you can also use a machine to customize your own.

Exhibits like this are what brings visitors in and keeps them engaged. The Midland County Public Library Foundation finds new and innovative ways to indulge families, which turns the page to literacy.

"The exhibit for the fall, we think of something that'll appeal to the whole family, of course you have the kids pressing the buttons, guessing what the perfume smells like," said Midland Co. Public Library Foundation Executive Director Chris Stonedale. "The adults and grandparents see designs and beautiful things we have here and learn about the history. Once they get in here, there are other programs they can enjoy as well."

The exhibit will be up until Dec. 30.