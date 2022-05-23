'Basin Burnout' BBQ Fest raises money for veterans

"To me, this is one of the most patriotic places in the country I think."

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Hundreds of people came out on Saturday for the Basin Burnout.

"Family friendly, bring out your kids have a good time, enjoy good BBQ, enjoy good music." said Vice President of the Committee, Anthony Uchytil.

Smokers, grills and the smell of BBQ from people in the community that signed up for the friendly competition, that benefits people who put their lives on the line for our country.

"All this to raise awareness for veterans and so all the proceeds and all the money we raised for this event will go back to the Reel Thanx organization and the Boot Campaign organization," Uchytil said.

Reel Thanx is a Midland based charity that takes veterans on a trip of a lifetime.

"We take combat wounded or injured veterans fishing down Lake Amistad." said George Baer, one of the Directors for Reel Thanx.

A small token of gratitude for people that put their life on the line.

"It's just amazing that these people volunteer to protect us and our way of and that why we do what we do to say thank you, not only for their service but for there sacrifice, because the folks we take have been injured or wounded in combat," Baer said.

And there's not a better West Texas way to say thank you to our veterans than BBQ, community, family and music.