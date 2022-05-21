x
Basin Burnout BBQ cook-off returns to Midland

The event features food, live music and kids’ activities.
Credit: Basin Burnout

MIDLAND, Texas —

The Permian Basin Association of Directional Drilling is holding their 5th annual “Basin Burnout” amateur BBQ cook-off competition and music festival on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at The Tailgate.

The event features food from competition-level BBQ pitmasters, live music and kids’ activities like a bounce house and face painting.

Proceeds raised from this year’s cook-off will go to two different organizations for veterans, Boot Campaign and Reel Thanx.

For more information on the event and to buy tickets, click here.

