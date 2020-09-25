Basin Burger House closes after 8 years in Midland

The restaurant became a crowd favorite in 2013, serving food and drinks with a backdrop of old coffee shop decor.

MIDLAND, Texas — A popular burger place in Midland is now up for sale.

After eight years in the Tall City, Basin Burger House has closed its doors.

The building, located at 607 N. Colorado St., has a "For Sale" sale out front.

Basing Burger House was originally an empty house, remodeled with a kitchen, two dining areas, a bar and a patio.