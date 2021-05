The subject has been taken into custody to be evaluated by the Midland County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Unit.

MIDLAND, Texas — A barricaded suicidal subject has been located at the Oasis at Pavilion Park Apartments along North Big Spring Street in Midland.

The subject was taken into custody and will be evaluated by the Midland County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Unit, a City of Midland spokesperson said.

The scene is in the process of being cleared.