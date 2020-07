The event goes until 7 p.m. Friday, and masks are required

MIDLAND, Texas — One Midland barbershop is trying to help their fellow hairstylists in the Tall City.

Legendz BarberShop is holding a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to support their fellow barbers.

In addition to getting a haircut, there is a bake sale, car wash, raffle, and you can check out some of the hottest cars in West Texas.

Be sure to mask up, as masks are required to attend.